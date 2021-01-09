Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2021, 4:21 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
In a “Super” wild card weekend opener that went down to the wire, the Bills held on to beat the Colts, 27-24.

It was a big-time playoff performance for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and was also the Bills’ leading rusher on the day and scored a rushing touchdown.

The final minute had a major controversy, with the Colts’ Zach Pascal appearing to fumble and the Bills recovering to seal the win. The officials ruled Pascal down on the field and the replay official didn’t signal for a review, but Bills coach Sean McDermott called timeout, and during the timeout the play was reviewed. Most observers weighing in on social media thought it was a fumble, but Al Riveron in the league’s officiating office decided that the ruling on the field would stand.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns on a day when he had no interceptions and no sacks, and he played well in what may prove to be his final career game. But he came up short on the final drive.

The Bills will now host another playoff game next week. The Colts will go home.

51 responses to “Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener

  3. Frank Reich got outcoached today. He was unnecessarily aggressive when the game didn’t call for it. anybody watching could tell that the aggression wasn’t going to work based off the flow of the game, but he could not. With the team like the bills you take the points you can get. He cost the colts the game.

  5. should be known forever as the “buffalo screjob”…two terrible calls at end of first half.

  6. Nobody expected Colts to win. Was a nice feel good story for a while though. Hope Rivers stays for 1 more year.

    Raiders need Watson desperately.

  9. PR you done Can’t win A big game. Alpharetta HS will suit you well I mean that in earnest. Retire. Frank has been fooled

  11. It was close but no doubt was a fumble. Must have been too close to overturn but it was a fumble

  13. Analytics strikes again.

    Four easy points Reich turned down in a game he lost by three.

  16. Somebody explain to me please I’m Buffalo can use the third time out to trigger the review, but then get it back?

  18. Yeah, nothing impressive about the Bills.
    Almost lose at home to Rivers.

    Won’t get passed the chiefs.

  21. Weird, on the play right after the replay, it looked like Pittman got out of bounds which should have stopped the clock. But the clock started running when the ball was spotted and ran off 5 seconds to 14 seconds. If the Colts had 19 seconds instead of 14, on 2nd down they might have been able to hit the middle of the field and spike it, but with 14 seconds, Rivers only targeted the sideline and threw it away twice. Anyway, Bills should have gotten the replay call so it worked out for them in the end. But why did the clock run after the ball was set after the runner ran out of bounds when the game clock was under 5 minutes in the 4th quarter?

  22. Josh’s fumble almost cost them the game. It’s hard for him to get out of his own way so it seems.

  23. First, the replay official didn’t stop the play after the fumble. If McDermott doesn’t call timeout, it’s not even looked at. Then, the officials lacked the balls to make the clearly correct call of a fumble. Then, the officials lied and said the replay official had stopped play all along to look at the call.

    If the officials and the NFL aren’t going to have the balls to use replay to get the calls right when it matters most, please just get rid of replay. Getting calls right in the regular season when no one is watching does not interest me.

  24. football changes from week to week. just because buffalo narrowly escaped doesnt mean they cant beat the other afc teams. however they definitely have to play better than that. they better hope pitt wins so they dont have to play tenn or balt. their run games will shred the bills

  25. On to the 2nd round!!! 2 Great catches in first half!!! Then bend don’t break defense in 2nd half and big turnover that Refs didn’t want the Bills to have that thankfully didn’t decide the outcome..Bills Mafia !!!!!

  26. Three unimaginative plays at the end cost the colts along with some drops at crucial downs

  27. Taylor will think about those drops the whole offseason. Reich should’ve just kicked the FG at the end of the half. Feel bad Rivers will probably never win a ring

  29. It should have been a fumble and the Colts still should have won by 1.
    Bad coaching decisions cost the Colts.

    Very Deflating.

    Go Pats

  30. pfffffffttt he fumbles it backwards. cant stop the clock or everyone will throw the ball out bounds when being tackled in bounds

  31. How is Indy the eagles of the Midwest? Colts owner is an embarrassment. Eagles owner is classy. Colts had an amazing defense this year and tons of well drafted players including a linebacker. Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker since Trotter. Colts can draft WR, eagles can’t. Colts have a one year loaned QB, eagles don’t. Colts play indoors, eagles outdoors.

    I guess they both have promising young running backs?

  32. Indy got boned by the refs. If this the best the Bills can do without home cooking, they won’t go much further when they’re on the road.

  33. Best O Line Bills have faced all year. They had their way with the Bills D. Problem is Allen doesn’t play Defense. In the spread offense he’s pretty awesome. And that was a fumble at the end so stop crying about the refs.

  34. Allen erases the demons, and the Bills take a HUGE monkey off their back.

    This is a very good team. On to whoever.

  35. Although I didn’t like some of what was called a catch at the end of the first half, Bills owned the second half completely. Especially after the miss by Blankenship. Rivers had to try to win it himself since his run game struggled something he has never been able to do in the playoffs. Nice job Bills they will most likely play the Steelers next.

  37. Rivers made some very odd decisions the last few plays. On first and second down after the replay he still had enough time to get a completion over the middle and spike it for a FG attempt. But on both downs he sailed it out of bounds on the sideline. Then it was too late and they had to attempt the Hail Mary.

  38. What a failure by the NFL at the end of the game – but made for some great entertainment.

    First you grant a timeout basically after the play was complete, then you dont overturn an obvious fumble, THEN you give the timeout back – all with no explanation

  39. Terrible game by Colts receivers. Ref’s gave the Bills an extra timeout at the end. It was not a fumble , he was down cannot overturn that one. Bad coching by Analytics Reich, why go for 2 there??

  41. Lets be honest, with a 24-10 lead, the Bills got too lax on defense and allowed the Colts to backdoor cover the spread. The Bills defense is better than that and the offense could pass when they wanted.

  43. mlhigh77 says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    Has Rivers ever won a big game?
    ———————————–
    No, but he has blown many.

  44. Unfortunately for the Colts, their BEST QB for this game was on the Bench, There were plays to be had against that Bills defense to keep the chains moving if the Colts had anything resembling a mobile QB. What’s the point in having Philip Rivers who is a STATUE be your QB when he is unable to threaten the Real Estate downfield.

  45. Seems some folks here think Buffalogot “home cooking”. Others (like me) think the refs are chicken-salad cowards. That was a clean fumble at the end of the game. Not only did the refs not want to stop the game to look closer at it, they blew the call.
    And the Colts are definitely a playoff caliber team. Nobody thought the Bills were going to blow them out. It was a good playoff football game.

  46. flash1224 says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:31 pm
    Yeah, nothing impressive about the Bills.
    Almost lose at home to Rivers.

    Won’t get passed the chiefs.

    —————

    The Patriots won Super Bowls in seasons that a) they lost 31-0 to the Bills and b) “almost lost at home” to Ryan Fitzpatrick. If winning close games against good teams makes a team bad then your team didn’t have much of a dynasty when they “almost lost” 8 of the 9 Super Bowls they played in.

  47. That was without a doubt a fumble! Should have been Bills ball game over, but the #Bills D pulled it out!

  48. That was the best O line the Bills will face the rest of the way. Don’t expect the D to be that neutralized again.

  49. I knew when they didn’t take the easy FG early on that was going to be a big play. Reich was Indy’s biggest issue today.

  50. flash1224 says:
    January 9, 2021 at 4:31 pm
    Yeah, nothing impressive about the Bills.
    Almost lose at home to Rivers.

    Won’t get passed the chiefs.
    —————
    And the Pats won’t get passed Week 17.

