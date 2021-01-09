Bills hold on to beat Colts in wild postseason opener

Getty Images

In a “Super” wild card weekend opener that went down to the wire, the Bills held on to beat the Colts, 27-24.

It was a big-time playoff performance for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 26 of 35 passes for 324 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and was also the Bills’ leading rusher on the day and scored a rushing touchdown.

The final minute had a major controversy, with the Colts’ Zach Pascal appearing to fumble and the Bills recovering to seal the win. The officials ruled Pascal down on the field and the replay official didn’t signal for a review, but Bills coach Sean McDermott called timeout, and during the timeout the play was reviewed. Most observers weighing in on social media thought it was a fumble, but Al Riveron in the league’s officiating office decided that the ruling on the field would stand.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns on a day when he had no interceptions and no sacks, and he played well in what may prove to be his final career game. But he came up short on the final drive.

The Bills will now host another playoff game next week. The Colts will go home.