The Bills are at full strength at wide receiver today against the Colts.

Receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are both active for this afternoon’s playoff opener.

The Bills’ inactives are QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Jordan Devey, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Duke Williams and DL Trent Murphy.

The Colts’ inactives are OL Will Holden, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DL Ben Banogu, QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon and TE Noah Togiai.