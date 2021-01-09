Bills’ Zack Moss carted off

Getty Images

Bills running back Zack Moss suffered what appeared to be a significant injury in the fourth quarter today against the Colts.

Moss was hit in the lower leg as he got tackled and stayed down, and was eventually carted off the field. He was declared doubtful to return.

If Moss can’t play for the rest of the playoffs, it would be a significant loss. He was the Bills’ second-leading rusher this season, with 112 carries for 481 yards.

The Bills scored a touchdown on a Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs touchdown pass on the next play, taking a 24-10 lead with 14:10 remaining.