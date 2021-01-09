Browns coaches driving to Pittsburgh for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Browns coaches available to work Sunday night’s game against the Steelers are taking a little road trip.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team’s coaches are driving from Cleveland to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The team’s players flew as originally scheduled.

The change in plans for the coaches came after a week of several positive tests in the organization, including the one that will keep head coach Kevin Stefanski from being on the sideline. Splitting the traveling groups allows for more space for players during the short flight to Pittsburgh.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters, tight ends coach Drew Petzing, and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard will also miss the game. Special teams coach Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.