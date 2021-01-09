Browns’ Ronnie Harrison activated, Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson still out

Getty Images

The Browns got one starter back in their secondary for tomorrow’s game against the Steelers, but two others will remain out.

Cleveland strong safety Ronnie Harrison has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, confirming suspicions that his previous test was a false positive. The same is true for special teams contributor Montrel Meander, who had a false positive sample at the same time as Harrison. Also activated today from COVID-19 reserve were tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith.

But cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson both remain on reserve/COVID-19 and will not play tomorrow, according to NFL Network.

The Browns also will be missing guard Joel Bitonio, receiver KhaDarel Hodge and head coach Kevin Stefanski because of COVID-19.