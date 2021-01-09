Browns’ Ronnie Harrison, Montrel Meander may be cleared after false positives

Getty Images

The Browns may get two players back from the COVID-19 reserve list sooner than expected.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Browns safety Ronnie Harrison and special teams player Montrel Meander both had positive tests that may prove to be false positives.

Both players tested positive on Thursday but have tested negative since then.

“The two players with positive Mesa tests on Thursday have since been negative on every subsequent PCR and Mesa test,” the league confirmed today. “With continued negative tests, the medical team will evaluate and may clear them eligible to play Sunday.”

Harrison played every defensive snap on Sunday against the Steelers, and the Browns would love to have him back in this week’s playoff rematch. Meander plays only sparingly on special teams and might be inactive even if he’s cleared to play.