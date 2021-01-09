Bucs take 3-0 lead, settling for red zone field goal on opening drive

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had an efficient opening drive, going 70 yards in nine plays.

The only disappointment for Tampa Bay was settling for a red zone field goal. The Bucs stalled after reaching the Washington 11, with Tom Brady throwing an incompletion on third-and-three.

Ryan Succop kicked a 29-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead.

The big play came on the Bucs’ second snap.

Mike Evans, who was questionable with a knee injury, caught a 15-yard pass from Brady. Kendall Fuller grabbed the receiver’s facemask before Evans caught the ball, giving the Bucs another 15 yards on the penalty.

Brady went 2-for-5 for 32 yards on the drive. He was not sacked but did get knocked down twice.

Washington went three-and-out on its first possession.