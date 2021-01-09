Cal McNair: I reached out to Deshaun Watson, haven’t heard back yet

Getty Images

Texans owner Cal McNair says he wants to discuss the hiring of new General Manager Nick Caserio with quarterback Deshaun Watson, but so far they haven’t spoken.

McNair said in introducing Caserio that he hopes to talk to Watson soon.

“I reached out to Deshaun about Nick’s hiring, and I look forward to him getting back to me when he gets back from his vacation,” McNair said.

There’s a widespread perception that Watson is unhappy in Houston, both because he had a tremendous year but the team around him still went 4-12, and because Watson advocated for the Texans to hire Eric Bieniemy as head coach and the Texans didn’t even interview Bieniemy.

In Watson, the Texans have one of the best players in the NFL, one of the few players that a franchise can be built around. But at the moment, Watson is keeping his distance.