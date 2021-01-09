Cam Akers’ big first half gives Rams 20-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Rams have been limited offensively over the last few weeks, and starting quarterback John Wolford leaving the game in the first quarter didn’t help.

But Los Angeles has built a 20-10 halftime lead behind a big two quarters from rookie running back Cam Akers.

Akers finished the first 30 minutes with 139 yards from scrimmage — 94 rushing, 45 receiving — and scored a five-yard touchdown late in the first half. Akers’ longest rush of the half was 20 yards.

Aside from one broken play, the Rams have been in control defensively, too. Cornerback Darious Williams registered a pick six in the second quarter, taking a screen pass intended for DK Metcalf 42 yards to the end zone. It was Williams’ third interception off Wilson this season.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald registered 2.0 sacks in the first quarter, and linebacker Leonard Floyd added another. But Floyd is questionable to return while being evaluated for a concussion.

Los Angeles’ left guard David Edwards is also questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Wilson is 5-of-10 passing for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Metcalf caught a 51-yard touchdown, but has a total of two receptions for 60 yards.

Plying in relief of Wolford — who exited the game with a neck injury — Goff is 4-of-10 passing for 98 yards. Wolford was photographed by the Associated Press being transported from the stadium on an ambulance. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who missed last week’s game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has four receptions for 78 yards.

UPDATE 6:37 P.M. ET: Floyd is back in the game to start the second half, indicating he cleared concussion protocol.