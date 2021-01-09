Colts score first in Buffalo

USA Today

The underdog Colts are on the board first today in Buffalo.

After an exchange of punts on the first two possessions of the game, the Colts marched deep into Bills territory and ended their second drive with a 30-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is off to a good start, completing 5 of 8 passes for 60 yards, and running back Jonathan Taylor is going to be a big part of the Colts’ offense, with seven carries for 23 yards less than 10 minutes into the first quarter.

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, and now they need Josh Allen to answer.