Cowboys interviewing Joe Whitt for defensive coordinator job

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will interview Joe Whitt Jr. on Sunday for their defensive coordinator position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cowboys fired Mike Nolan on Friday.

Whitt worked with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay from 2008-18, serving as the Packers’ defensive passing game coordinator his final season there. He was the Falcons’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2020.

Whitt worked for the Browns in 2018.

He began his NFL career in Atlanta in 2007 as assistant defensive backs coach.

The Cowboys allowed a franchise-worst 473 points, topping the 436 the 2010 team allowed. The 2,541 rushing yards allowed was just under the team record 2,636 the 2000 team allowed.