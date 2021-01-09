Darious Williams pick six gives Rams 13-3 lead

Getty Images

DK Metcalf has been shown on the Fox broadcast expressing some frustration on the Seahawks’ lack of offensive production.

That might only get worse after Seattle’s last possession.

Quarterback Russell Wilson tried to get a quick screen pass to Metcalf on the outside. But cornerback Darious Williams avoided the incoming block to intercept the pass. With no one in front of him, Williams took the pick all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.

With John Wolford (neck) questionable to return and Jared Goff playing with an injured thumb, that was an especially key play for a team that hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown since Week 15.

Williams had a pair of interceptions in the Rams’ Week 10 victory over the Seahawks.

With 4:30 remaining in the second quarter, Los Angeles holds a 13-3 lead.