DeAndre Hopkins fined $28,075 for yelling at, flipping off officials

Getty Images

The Cardinals are home for the playoffs this week. Adding to the frustration for receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the league fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 17.

Hopkins had $28,075 docked from this paycheck this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Hopkins yelled at officials and then raised his middle finger at them after he was flagged for offensive pass interference in the third quarter of the loss to the Rams. Officials then threw another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 25 yards in penalties gave the Cardinals a first-and-35 at their own 25. They ended up punting.

Hopkins made second-team All-Pro after finishing fourth with 1,407 receiving yards.