Getty Images

DK Metcalf should be frustrated no more.

After a screen play to him led to a pick six, Metcalf caught a 51-yard touchdown to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 13-10.

While the Rams initially had the play covered, quarterback Russell Wilson got out of the pocket to his left and that changed the outcome. Metcalf got behind the Rams’ secondary, Wilson hit the wide receiver in stride, and Metcalf waltzed in for a long score.

It was Metcalf’s first catch of the game on three targets.