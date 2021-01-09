Dwayne Haskins to visit Panthers

Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Dwayne Haskins is drawing interest from the Panthers.

Haskins will visit Carolina on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington took Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft but cut him during the 2020 season. He has struggled mightily, both at developing as a pro passer and at proving he has the kind of maturity and leadership a team expects from its franchise quarterback.

The Panthers have Teddy Bridgewater coming back as the incumbent starter, but head coach Matt Rhule said he wants to see improvement from Bridgewater this offseason. The Panthers will be bringing in other quarterbacks, and Haskins could be one of them.

Because Haskins was released, he is a free agent who can sign with any team immediately and does not need to wait for the start of unrestricted free agency in March.