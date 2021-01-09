For the first time ever, NFL has six standalone nationally televised games in two days

Getty Images

The NFL previously has had six TV windows in two days. It also has had at least six playoff games in the same weekend, in 1982. It’s never had six games in six windows, all of which were televised nationally.

That’s what so-called Super Wild Card weekend will give us — and it will now be an annual thing.

Three games Saturday. Three games Sunday. Each game can be watched without another game happening at the same time.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. ET and lasting past 11:00 p.m. ET each day, it’s more than 20 hours of football, with everyone who is watching any of the games watching the same game.

In 1982, a 16-team playoff field had eight postseason games played on the first weekend of the postseason. However, those games unfolded with two games in each of four broadcast windows. None were nationally televised.

So get ready for two days of nothing but NFL football, one game at a time, six times over. After these six games are played, only seven will remain over the balance of the postseason.