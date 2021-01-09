Jack Conklin makes trip to Pittsburgh on his own

Getty Images

The Browns are doing what they can to have the most players and coaches they can have available for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Steelers.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin traveled by himself to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. Conklin missed Friday’s practice with an illness and was listed as questionable.

Most of the team’s players flew to Pittsburgh. Cabot reports “a couple of other” players are believed to have traveled individually out of an abundance of caution.

Browns coaches were offered a car service or could drive on their own.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is among five coaches the Browns won’t have Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the plays.

Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell had a false positive, Cabot reports, and made the trip and will play. The Browns won’t have cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson along with offensive guard Joel Bitonio and receiver KhaDarel Hodge, all of whom remain on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.