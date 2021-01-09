Jared Goff enters after John Wolford exits with neck injury, Rams lead 3-0

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff has entered the game in the first quarter after Saturday’s starter, John Wolford, took a hit to the helmet.

On first-and-10 from the Seattle 20, Wolford scrambled to his right and started a head-first slide after gaining two yards. But safety Jamal Adams hit Wolford in the head with his shoulder as the QB was going down.

Wolford went right into the locker room following the play. He is officially questionable to return with a neck injury.

Goff did not start due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand. The quarterback is just under two weeks removed from surgery.

Already deep in Seattle territory, Los Angeles was able to get the game’s first points with Matt Gay‘s 40-yard field goal.

It’s the second consecutive year the Seahawks have injured the opposing team’s starting quarterback in the wild-card round. Last year, it happened to Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.