Jared Goff, John Wolford both active for Rams

The Rams still have not announced a starting quarterback, but there may be a clue within the club’s inactives.

Jared Goff and John Wolford are both active for Los Angeles in the wild-card matchup with Seattle. Third quarterback Blake Bortles is inactive, which is an indication that Goff is at least healthy enough to play. Though it would stand to reason Goff would start, there’s been no confirmation from L.A. that’s the case.

Goff was unable to play in the Rams’ Week 17 victory over the Cardinals that clinched the club’s playoff berth after breaking his thumb against the Seahawks in Week 16. Wolford was 22-of-38 passing for 231 yards with an interception last week. He also rushed six times for 56 yards. But the Rams’ offense did not score an offensive touchdown.

Goff completed 67 precent of his 2020 passes for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

For Seattle, running back Rashad Penny (knee) is inactive. The Seahawks elevated Alex Collins from the practice squad on Friday after listing Penny as questionable. Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are Seattle’s top two RBs.

The rest of the Seahawks’ inactives are running back DeeJay Dallas, tight end Luke Willson, tight end Colby Parkinson, cornerback Linden Stephens, and offensive tackle Chad Wheeler.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Bortles, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and tight end Brycen Hopkins.