Jared Goff says thumb “isn’t 100 percent . . . but it’s in a good place”

In Week 16, the Rams lost to the Seahawks 20-9 as Jared Goff dislocated and fractured the thumb on his throwing hand. Fast forward two weeks and Goff and the Rams are leaving Seattle with a 30-20 playoff victory.

“I think about two weeks ago, I was sitting right here in this chair, knowing I have a broken thumb and lying to you guys,” Goff said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “And coming back here and winning this game in a big way is meaningful.”

After undergoing surgery Dec. 28, Goff missed Week 17 and didn’t start in the wild-card game. But John Wolford injured his neck with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter on a hit from the right shoulder of Jamal Adams.

Goff went 9-of-19 for 155 yards and a touchdown.

“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along,” Goff said. “It’s not 100 percent, because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place. I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”

With the Rams advancing to the divisional round, Sean McVay might have another decision to make for next week depending on Wolford’s health.