Jets complete interview with Joe Brady

Getty Images

The Jets continue to move ahead with their head coaching search, announcing they’ve interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady just finished his first year as Carolina’s OC. He previously was the passing game coordinator for LSU as the program went undefeated and won a national championship. Before that, he served as an offensive assistant on Sean Payton’s New Orleans staff.

The Panthers finished 24th in total yards and 21st in points, though star running back Christian McCaffrey played only three games due to a series of injuries.

This is the 31-year-old Brady’s fourth interview. He also met with the Chargers, Texans, and Falcons earlier this week.