John Wolford to start for Rams

Jared Goff may be active, but he won’t be the first quarterback behind center on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams will start John Wolford at quarterback in their playoff game against the Seahawks, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Goff will serve as Wolford’s backup.

In his first career start last week, Wolford finished 22-of-38 passing for 231 yards with an interception — adding 56 rushing yards on six carries.

Goff is just under two weeks removed from breaking the thumb on his throwing hand after hitting it on a helmet during Los Angeles’ Week 16 loss to Seattle. He was a limited participant in practice this week, saying he would be ready to play.

Per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT, Wolford received the first-team reps during pregame warmups.