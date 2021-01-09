Josh Allen improvises touchdown pass to Dawson Knox

USA Today

Josh Allen is known for his rocket arm, but it was a soft toss that resulted in the Bills’ first touchdown today.

With the Bills deep in Colts territory, Allen took the snap and looked ready to run. But when the Colts’ entire defense swarmed toward him, Allen realized that they had left tight end Dawson Knox all alone in the end zone.

Allen lobbed a soft pass in Knox’s direction, and Knox hauled it in for a touchdown to give the Bills a 7-3 lead.

It was far from the prettiest touchdown pass Allen has ever thrown, but for his ability to think on his feet and find a receiver open when no one was expecting it, it was one of Allen’s best.