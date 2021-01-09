Josh Allen leads Bills to halftime lead after Colts dominate most of first half

Getty Images

A first half that was mostly dominated by the Colts was taken over by the Bills after the two-minute warning.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Colts had a 10-7 lead and had the ball at the Bills’ 1-yard line. But the Colts were stopped on back-to-back plays near the goal line, and then Josh Allen got to work.

Allen calmly and methodically marched the Bills downfield, repeatedly getting flushed out of the pocket but then finding receivers near the sideline (twice so near the sideline that the catches easily could have been ruled incomplete), and eventually ending the drive with a rushing touchdown.

The Bills lead 14-10 at halftime.

Colts coach Frank Reich had a game plan in mind to control the clock when the Colts had the ball and make the Bills start every possession in bad field position. For most of the half, that worked. At the end of the half, it didn’t. And now Reich’s team needs a comeback.