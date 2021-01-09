Josh Allen leads Bills to halftime lead after Colts dominate most of first half

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 9, 2021, 2:35 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
A first half that was mostly dominated by the Colts was taken over by the Bills after the two-minute warning.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, the Colts had a 10-7 lead and had the ball at the Bills’ 1-yard line. But the Colts were stopped on back-to-back plays near the goal line, and then Josh Allen got to work.

Allen calmly and methodically marched the Bills downfield, repeatedly getting flushed out of the pocket but then finding receivers near the sideline (twice so near the sideline that the catches easily could have been ruled incomplete), and eventually ending the drive with a rushing touchdown.

The Bills lead 14-10 at halftime.

Colts coach Frank Reich had a game plan in mind to control the clock when the Colts had the ball and make the Bills start every possession in bad field position. For most of the half, that worked. At the end of the half, it didn’t. And now Reich’s team needs a comeback.

7 responses to “Josh Allen leads Bills to halftime lead after Colts dominate most of first half

  1. Bills td at end of half should not of even happened. That was an int. The fix may be in? Lol

  2. Good to see Allen knowing when he needs to run, and has a gun for an arm. Unlike these guys in Balt and AZ who have happy feet & scattershot arms.

  3. Colts should have gone for the field goal at end of first half. Take the points! Refs made correct call on saying that was not an interception. Receiver did not have possession.

  5. A ball being pinned between the turf and the defender’s chest with no hand under it is an interception? Huh. Not according to the rules of football, but sure

  6. Anyone see the view of the parking lots at Buffalo? They spread the fans out in the lower bowl of the stadium (why no one is in upper stands is unknown), but fail to do it in the parking lot. How stupid (and cheap). The stadium parking people have all the cars parked next to each other. Well people have to get out their cars and walk to the stadium. They will have to walk back to their cars when the game is over. No six feet separation. No social distancing when they reach their cars. Stupid.

  7. Everyone in the stadium tested negative to get in. Parking probably isn’t an issue. Tailgating might be a problem. Not just parking

