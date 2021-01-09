Josh Allen: One playoff win’s not good enough

Getty Images

The Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 this season and they won their first playoff game since that year on Saturday.

Quarterback Josh Allen was 26-of-35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a game played in front of Bills fans for the first time this season. Allen, who also ran 11 times for 54 yards and a score, said that he is “super excited for the fan base” after the win and that he’s not sure if “the guys really understand the meaning and impact of winning a playoff game for this franchise.”

They’ll get a chance to figure that out this week as they prepare for another home game against an undetermined opponent.

“We want to win more,” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “One’s not good enough for us and we have to find a way to put our best foot forward this week and try and execute next week no matter who we play.”

If the Bills are going to double up on playoff wins, the defense will need to tighten up after allowing 472 yards and turning a 14-point lead into a nailbiter. Allen took a couple of late sacks and nearly lost a fumble in that fourth quarter, so there are things to clean up all around.