Pete Carroll: I have no place in my brain for this outcome

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 9, 2021, 8:54 PM EST
USA Today Sports

The Seahawks surged at the end of the season, winning six of their last seven games to finish the season 12-4.

But after entering the playoffs with high hopes, they’re out following a 30-20 loss to the Rams.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sounded particularly disappointed after the game.

“I told these guys I have no place in my brain for this outcome. We were planning on winning and moving on,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “So, it’s really frustrating to be done. The suddenness of this is, there’s nothing like it. And you just have to deal with it. And so that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Seahawks were smothered offensively, finishing 2-of-14 on third down and registering just 11 first downs.

The club will have a long time to think about what could have been over the offseason.

18 responses to “Pete Carroll: I have no place in my brain for this outcome

  2. Game plan next year in the playoffs? Cheap shot the starting QB. We’re going for three years straight!

  3. You should have no place on your roster for a 35 million dollar quarterback that gets outplayed by backups and injured mediocre quarterbacks.

  6. “We were planning on winning and moving on.” Yeah, that’s not a good look for a coach to admit that that mindset was accepted, much less encouraged

  7. At least the city of Seattle didn’t have to waist a portion of their depleted police budget, paying OT to cops!

  10. It sounds from his own statement like they blew this game off and were already thinking about the divisional round. That’s what happened, Pete.

  13. Seattle ‘surged the last 6 weeks of the season’ against Philly, Giants(loss), Jets, WFT, Rams and Niners. Not exactly murderers row, some of those games were close and they got flat out handled by a so so Rams team today with Goof and his stitched up thumb at QB.

    I give Seattle credit for their typical playoff appearances year in and out but they are a quick exit otherwise. Russ is being wasted.

    Oh, and Metcalf is right on schedule as a ‘diva’ with his ‘frustration’ 2 years in. Do something first dude.

  15. Just wait until Russell demands a contract in the $40M/year range because the $35M/year average isn’t good enough anymore. They’d be better off doing something to shore up that defense. It’s terrible and has been most of the year.

    Their game against niners was close despite playing against a 3rd string QB and bunch of backups.
    I’ll name Carroll as the caller of the worst play in history of NFL. He should be fired.

