USA Today Sports

The Seahawks have had a tough time stopping Rams running back Cam Akers throughout Saturday’s game and now that job might get harder.

Starting defensive tackle Poona Ford is questionable to return to the wild-card matchup with a calf injury.

Ford has four tackles during the contest.

With 11:33 left in the fourth quarter, Akers has 128 yards rushing and a touchdown.

The Rams are up 23-13 after Matt Gay‘s 36-yard field goal with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter.