Rams advance with 30-20 victory over Seahawks

Getty Images

The Rams had a lot going against them for Saturday’s playoff game.

John Wolford started for the second week in a row, but was transported to a local hospital after sustaining a neck injury on the Rams’ second possession. Aaron Donald had to exit the game with a ribs injury, though he did record 2.0 sacks in the first half. And quarterback Jared Goff had to make throws with three pins in his thumb.

But Los Angeles finished No. 1 in total defense and points allowed. The club played like it on Saturday, using a strong defensive performance to defeat the Seahawks 30-20 to advance to the divisional round.

Seattle finished with 278 total yards, as the Rams built a 30-13 lead with 4:46 to go. Seattle was 2-of-14 on third down. Quarterback Russell Wilson finished 11-of-27 passing for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Wilson was sacked five times.

Cornerback Darious Williams got the pick, and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. Williams had previously intercepted Wilson twice in Los Angeles’ Week 10 victory over Seattle. According to the Fox broadcast, it was the first time this season a cornerback had intercepted a wide receiver screen pass.

Rams running back Cam Akers set a franchise postseason rookie record, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also had a pair of receptions for 45 yards.

But even though they won, Los Angeles will likely be impacted by multiple injuries.

With 5:40 left in the first quarter, Wolford sustained a hit to the helmet from safety Jamal Adams and had to leave the game. Goff came in and didn’t look entirely healthy. But he was able to manage the offense effectively for the rest of the game.

His lone touchdown pass came late in the fourth quarter — a 15-yard pass to a wide open Robert Woods after Seattle had fumbled a punt. Goff finished 9-of-19 passing for 155 yards with a touchdown.

Donald exited the game with 10:04 left in the third quarter with a ribs injury and was unable to return — though at a point he did have on his helmet on the sideline.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an apparent leg injury.

Seattle hadn’t lost a home playoff game since the 2004 season, when the then-St. Louis Rams defeated the club. The result broke a 10-game home winning streak.

The Rams’ next opponent will be determined by the results of the weekend’s remaining two NFC games.

The Seahawks finished the regular season 12-4 and now have gone one-and-done in the postseason.