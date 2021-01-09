Ravens activate Sam Koch

Getty Images

The Ravens have punter Sam Koch back on the active roster.

Koch missed Week 17 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team activated him ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Koch did not practice this week, but Ravens special teams coordinator Chris Horton said that won’t be an issue.

“Concern? Not at all. We’re talking about a 15-year veteran here,” Horton said, via the team’s website. “We’re talking about a guy who knows how to prepare for a game when called upon. So, I don’t think there’s any concern when you’re talking about Sam, who I consider one of the truest pros in our game.”

Johnny Townsend punted in place of Koch last week. He remains on the active roster and will remain there for at least one more week because he was signed off the Chiefs practice squad.

Guard Ben Bredeson was placed on injured reserve to make room for Koch. The Ravens also promoted quarterback Tyler Huntley and tackle R.J. Prince from the practice squad.