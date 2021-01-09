Report: Bills fear Zack Moss could be out for rest of playoffs

Getty Images

Bills running back Zack Moss wasn’t around for the final minutes of Saturday’s 27-24 win over the Colts because of an ankle injury and he may not be able to return to the field before the team’s playoff run comes to an end.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Moss is expected to miss time as a result of the injury and that there’s a fear he won’t be able to make it back should the Bills advance beyond the divisional round.

Moss had seven carries for 21 yards and four catches for 26 yards before getting hurt. The 2020 third-round pick had 112 catches for 481 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 14 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown through the air in the regular season.

Devin Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones are the other backs on the 53-man roster. Antonio Williams is on the practice squad and he scored two touchdowns in Week 17.