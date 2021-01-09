Report: Jets are expected to interview Matt Campbell

USA Today Sports

The Jets have begun interviewing candidates after firing Adam Gase and now they’re going to reach into the college ranks.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, New York is expected to speak with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell about the job. Jets owner Chris Johnson is said to be “very interested” in Campbell, with General Manager Joe Douglas also “very high” on the Iowa State head coach.

Campbell, 41, has been with Iowa State since 2016, compiling a 35-28 record with the program. His best year with the school was 2020, as the team went 9-3 with an 8-1 conference record.

He was previously Toledo’s head coach from 2012-2015.

New York would be Campbell’s first known interview of the 2021 coaching cycle. The Jets announced they interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady earlier on Saturday.