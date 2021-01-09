Ronald Jones questionable with quad injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones injured a quadriceps in pregame warmups Saturday night.

The Bucs list him as questionable to return.

Without him, Tampa Bay has leaned on Leonard Fournette and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Tom Brady yelled at Vaughn after an incompletion intended for the running back.

Fournette had six carries for 27 yards in the first quarter and Vaughn two for 7 yards.

Veteran LeSean McCoy is inactive with an illness.

Jones had 192 carries for 978 yards and seven touchdowns this season.