Saints activate Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas

Getty Images

The Saints knew they’d have a chance of getting running back Alvin Kamara back for their Wild Card round game against the Bears when the NFL scheduled it on Sunday and they officially added Kamara to the roster on Saturday.

Kamara is off the COVID-19 reserve list after missing the regular season finale due to a positive test. Latavius Murray will also play after missing last week as a close contact.

Running back isn’t the only spot where the Saints are getting players back. Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been activated from injured reserve. He missed three games with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson have been activated from injured reserve as well. Linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey were called up from the practice squad.

The Saints rounded out Saturday’s moves by waiving wide receiver Jake Kumerow and placing guard Nick Easton on injured reserve.