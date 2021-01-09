Seahawks fumble punt, Rams turn it into a touchdown for 30-13 lead

Getty Images

The Rams are on the brink of advancing after a critical Seattle turnover.

Los Angeles punted with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter. But linebacker Samson Ebukam punched the ball out of returner D.J. Reed‘s arms before Reed went to the ground. There was a pile to recover it, but linebacker Micah Kiser came out with the ball to put Los Angeles’ offense back on the field at Seattle’s 36-yard line.

A few plays later, Jared Goff completed a 15-yard touchdown to a wide open Robert Woods to give the Rams a 30-13 lead with under five minutes in the game.

That was just Goff’s ninth completion. Woods has four receptions for 48 yards with the touchdown.