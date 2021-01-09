Sean McVay: John Wolford was smiling in the locker room after the game

Getty Images

There was a scary image in the middle of the Rams’ eventual 30-20 victory over the Seahawks, with quarterback John Wolford photographed in an ambulance.

But after going to the hospital as a precautionary measure, it sounds like John Wolford will be OK.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said after the game that Wolford was back from the hospital.

“He must be good because he was in the locker room smiling,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the Rams’ website. “Looks like it’s trending in a positive direction.”

McVay added he’ll have more clarity on Wolford’s status in the next few days.

Wolford sustained his neck injury when Seattle safety Jamal Adams hit him in the helmet on a short run in the first quarter. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, McVay said he was mad at himself for calling the play that left Wolford susceptible to the hit that took him out of the game.