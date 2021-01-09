Steelers activate Robert Spillane and Matt Feiler off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Steelers will officially have two starters back for their Sunday wild-card matchup with the Browns, as the club activated linebacker Robert Spillane and guard Matt Feiler off injured reserve.

Spillane has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 13. He took over as a starting linebacker when Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL. Feiler has missed the last three games with a pectoral injury after starting the first 13.

Pittsburgh also elevated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. He played 12 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps in Week 17.

The Steelers waived linebacker Tegray Scales to make room on the 53-man roster.