Taylor Heinicke questionable to return with shoulder injury

USA TODAY Sports

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has performed admirably in his first career postseason start, which is the second start of his career.

But Heinicke now is out of the game.

He got hit on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter, rising after each holding his left arm. Athletic trainers met Heinicke as he left the field following a third-down incompletion.

He immediately left for the locker room with his left arm hanging.

Washington lists Heinicke as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Steven Montez, who has never taken an NFL snap, is warming up. He will become the fifth quarterback to play for the Washington Football Team this season.

The Bucs lead 28-16 with 9:11 remaining.

Heinicke is 16-of-29 for 209 yards and an interception. He also has run for 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

UPDATE 11:05 P.M.: Heinicke is returning to the game after being attended to in the locker room. He did not miss a play.