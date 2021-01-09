Taylor Heinicke’s touchdown run pulls Washington to within 18-16

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke is outplaying Tom Brady in the second half.

Washington has scored nine unanswered points in the third quarter to pull within 18-16 of the Buccaneers.

The home team took the second half kickoff and went 52 yards in seven plays, stalling at the Tampa Bay 18. Dustin Hopkins kicked a 36-yard field goal.

On Washington’s third possession of the second half, Heinicke led his team on a seven-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. Washington faced third-and-five at the Bucs 8, and Tampa Bay had Heinicke sacked. Or so it seemed.

He got out of danger and ran to the end zone, diving to the pylon.

Logan Thomas came up short on the two-point conversion on a pass from Heinicke.

Heinicke has completed 15 of 26 passes for 208 yards with an interception. He also has run for 46 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

The Bucs have only 10 plays on two drives in the second half, going three-and-out and losing a Ke'Shawn Vaughn fumble while driving.