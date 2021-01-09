Tom Brady throws two touchdowns as Bucs lead 18-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the 16th postseason game in franchise history. Tom Brady is playing his 42nd.

The Bucs have hitched their wagon to Brady, who has them on their way to the seventh postseason win in franchise history.

Brady threw two touchdowns in the first half, leading the Bucs to a 18-7 halftime lead.

He became the oldest quarterback to throw a playoff touchdown pass at 43 years, 159 days.

Brady is 22-1 in playoff games when leading by multiple scores, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Colts beat Brady’s Patriots in the 2006 AFC Championship Game, coming back from a 21-3 deficit.

This game shouldn’t be as close as it is.

The Bucs scored on four of their first five possessions and gained 282 yards in the first half. The only disappointment for Tampa Bay was settling for two red-zone field goals.

Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 29 and 23 yards after the offense stalled at the Washington 11 and Washington 6. Succop did miss an extra point and the Bucs failed on a two-point conversion.

Brady completed 12 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Godwin has three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Antonio Brown caught two passes for 49 yards and a score.

Leonard Fournette, subbing for Ronald Jones, who tweaked his quadriceps in pregame warmups, has 11 carries for 46 yards and three receptions for another 31 yards.

Montez Sweat has the only sack of Brady, which came right before halftime. Brady was knocked down two other times.

Taylor Heinicke has played better than expected, going 10-of-18 for 130 yards and an interception. Sean Murphy-Bunting had the interception of Heinicke on a pass tipped by Kevin Minter.

Heinicke also leads the team in rushing with 22 yards on three carries.

In injury news, the Bucs lost right guard Alex Cappa late in the first half, with Ted Larsen replacing him.