Urban Meyer is getting his ducks in a row

Posted by Mike Florio on January 9, 2021, 11:28 AM EST
Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer met Friday with the Jaguars. For days, it’s been believed that the coaching job there is his if he wants it.

The fact that the Jaguars have made no effort to push back against that belief tends to confirm it, and all eyes remain on whether Meyer will decide to take the position.

Pending a final decision, he’s getting his ducks in a row. Per a league source, it’s believed that Meyer would hire interim Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, or Jets assistant G.M. Rex Hogan to become the new G.M. in Jacksonville.

Baalke would be an intriguing choice, given that Meyer coached at Ohio State and that Baalke and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are mortal enemies, dating back to their time together at San Francisco. Pioli won executive of the year multiple times during his tenure with the Patriots.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff in the event he decides to take the job.

Earlier this week, we reported that Meyer is seeking $12 million per year. At least one other reporter tried to push back, calling the number “not relevant and false.” Which means that Meyer may want $12 million per year, but that he’s not getting it.

Thus, the question is whether Meyer will take what he can get — or whether he’ll keep pushing for $12 million per year.

Once again, $12 million per year isn’t unreasonable. Last year, the Panthers paid former Baylor coach Matt Rhule $9 million per year. If the Jaguars truly believe Meyer is the answer, they should be happy to pay that amount. That said, unless another team is pushing for Meyer’s services (and apparently there isn’t) and if Meyer has decided he’s ready to give the NFL a whirl, whatever Jacksonville offers may be the best he’s going to get.

  1. I thought he had ‘health issues’ which spring up periodically from a childhood illness.

  3. he only has health issues when facing sanctions. also, lets see honwell he does with a level playing field as opposed to a top 5 roster in the non competitve world of ncaa football

  4. Urban is a better coach than Satan. Has won everywhere he’s been. Let’s see what he can do!

  5. They will regret this. Khan is very lenient with coaches too so I assume Meyer will stay until he resigns. Shouldve hired a NFL offensive guy to pair was Trevor Lawrence

  7. He will coach for 2 years and then leave with Health issues. We’ve seen this many times. The Jags will regret it and have to start all over again.

  8. As a Niners fan, stay as far away as you can from Trent Baalke. He’s one of the worst GM’s ever. He ran off Harbaugh, a lot of the players left because of him. Steer clear!

  11. Jags aren’t my team – but hiring Meyer will be a huge mistake. Hire someone like Josh McDaniel and give Trevor a fighting chance at success.

  12. I’m curious – since when does the HC hire the GM…??

    Exactly. Are the Jags turning into a mutation of Houston? Trevor, stay away! You’ve been warned.

  13. Its hard to be a Jags fan…and Khan is a LOUSY owner. I cant stand Urban Meyer..dude is SUCH a pompous hypocrite. UGH.

  16. It’s probably tough for a guy like Urban to watch guys like Kingsbury and the guy in Carolina having moderate success in the NFL when neither one could hold Meyers bag in college. So I get it. But if he doesn’t take the Jags to the Super Bowl he will forever be known as the guy who wasn’t as good as Jim Harbaugh in the NFL. So quite the gamble on his legacy he’s taking here.

  17. It blows my mind that people are willing to pay Trente Baalke to do anything after he single-handed ran a SB calibre franchise into the ground.

  18. It’s a QB league more than ever, so if Meyer gets an elite QB, he’ll win. Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, yet has proven that he can’t get a team to the playoffs without a first ballot HOF QB. Doesn’t mean he’s not a great coach. It just means the coaches with the best QB’s do most of the winning in the NFL. A bad coach can screw up and lose, even with a good QB, so I do give Belichick a lot of credit. He is a great coach. Doug Marrone was at the extreme opposite end of the spectrum of coaches, so even an average coach could have won a lot more games in Jacksonville, than Marrone has. The owner has been horrible at hiring the right people. Meyer could easily come in here and win, as could multiple other competent coaches who have an opportunity to draft an elite QB like Trevor Lawrence. Jimmy Johnson came from college, and he got to coach a first ballot HOF QB, Troy Aikman, so he was very successful. Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban were equally as good, if not better than Jimmy, but they didn’t have HOF QB’s, so they didn’t win. The bottom line is Meyer could be a great NFL coach if he drafts Trevor Lawrence, and win multiple Super Bowls. But I don’t believe he’s a better coach than Belichick, Saban, or Steve Spurrier. Coaches who weren’t able to win without a first ballot HOF QB. Not picking on Belichick. Many HOF coaches did all their winning with first ballot HOF QB’s. So you can expect the next coach of the Jaguars to be very successful, whoever that may be.

  19. no NFL experience whatsoever and he wants 12 million a year and he hires the GM?? how stupid could possibly be i mean seriously! khan my man are this dumb really!

  20. Meyer isn’t a great coach , he’s a great recruiter . His last year at Florida was the perfect example . Recruiting went downhill leading into that year because Florida was taking heat for admitting recruits with questionable backgrounds that got into trouble so they once they were on campus so Meyer was forced to stop. They went 8-5 and he quit with fake health issues leaving the program in shambles . He took over a recruiters dream at OSU which Ryan Day has continued after Meyer was forced to use another bogus medical issue to leave before being forced out for lying about his involvement in the Zack Smith scandal . Unless he can bend the rules like he did in college thinking we would see a third bogus medical issue sending Meyer on his way in a couple of years .

