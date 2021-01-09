Washington hanging with Bucs, down 15-7

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had a chance to go up two scores on Washington. They chose to go for two, and Leonard Fournette was stopped short of the goal line.

So the Bucs hold a 15-7 lead with 10:03 remaining until halftime.

Ryan Succop made a 29-yard field goal to open the scoring but missed an extra point after Antonio Brown‘s 36-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady.

Brady’s latest touchdown throw — the 75th postseason touchdown of his career — was a 27-yarder to Chris Godwin.

It answered a 2-yard touchdown run by J.D. McKissic with 12:59 remaining in the second quarter to get Washington on the board.

Taylor Heinicke has been better than expected in his second career start, going 6-of-10 for 98 yards and an interception.