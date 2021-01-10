A.J. Brown stakes Titans to 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Titans got out to a 7-0 lead over the Ravens when the teams met in the regular season and they’ve done the same in the playoffs.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown caught a 10-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill for the first points of Sunday’s game in Nashville. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was looking for an offensive pass interference flag after the play, but none was thrown.

Brown had two other catches for 42 yards on the drive and Tannehill was 6-of-6 for 70 yards on the drive.

The Titans and Ravens traded three-and-outs to open the game, so Baltimore will be hoping the second time is the charm for them as well.