Alex Highsmith doubtful to return, Mike Hilton questionable

Getty Images

The Steelers have started to cut into the Browns’ considerable lead, making the score 35-16 with Eric Ebron‘s 17-yard, third-quarter touchdown.

But a pair of injuries may make it harder for Pittsburgh to stop Cleveland long enough to really get back into the matchup.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is doubtful to return with an ankle injury. He’s started Pittsburgh’s last five games and had a pair of tackles in Sunday’s contest. Cornerback Mike Hilton is also questionable to return with an ankle injury. He had one tackle in the game.

Still, the Steelers’ defense has opened the second half by forcing a pair of punts to start the second half.