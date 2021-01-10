Alvin Kamara scores on 3-yard run to give Saints 21-3 lead

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara had six touchdowns in his last game, which came on Christmas Day against the Vikings. He has his first today against the Bears, perhaps icing a Saints’ wild-card victory.

Kamara, who missed Week 17 with COVID-19, scored on a 3-yard run with 8:50 remaining.

The Saints lead 21-3.

Kamara has 16 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 17 yards.

Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray also each scored a touchdown for the Saints.

Brees is 26-of-37 for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints now merely have to run out the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. The Bears, who had 25 plays for 103 yards in the first half, now have 38 plays and 140 yards.