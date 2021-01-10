Anthony Miller ejected for throwing punch at Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is really good at getting people to punch him. In a Week 8 meeting, Bears receiver Javon Wims was ejected for a throwing a punch at Gardner-Johnson.

In the third quarter Sunday, Bears receiver Anthony Miller was ejected for throwing a punch at Gardner-Johnson. Both players received penalties, which were offsetting.

Coach Matt Nagy had some words for Miller before he left for the locker room.

Earlier this week, Miller said “guys like that do what they do” when asked about Gardner-Johnson, via Patrick Finley of the Sun-Times.

After his ejection in November, Wims accused Gardner-Johnson of grabbing Wims’ mouthpiece off his facemask and throwing it to the ground the possession before he threw a punch.

In an October practice, Saints receiver Micahel Thomas punched Gardner-Johnson during practice. Thomas reportedly didn’t like how Gardner-Johnson was covering him, resulting in a verbal exchange that escalated.