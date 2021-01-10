Bears return to New Orleans in the postseason for the first time since Super Bowl XX

USA TODAY Sports

Thirty-five years ago, the 1985 Bears went to New Orleans and destroyed the Patriots en route to Chicago’s first, and only, Super Bowl win. For the first time since that 46-10 victory, the Bears return to New Orleans for a postseason game.

The Bears have played the Saints twice in the playoffs since then, but both games happened in Chicago. And the Bears won both games, in the 1991 wild card round and in the 2006 NFC Championship.

The Saints continue to be 10.5-point favorites, but the last five Saints playoff games have been decided by six points or fewer.

The two teams went to overtime in Week Eight, with the Saints winning the game, 26-23. Nick Foles started then; Mitchell Trubisky will be under center today.

Here’s something to watch, given Foles’ past performances in the postseason: If Trubisky struggles could coach Matt Nagy flip to Foles? When it’s win or go home, nothing can be ruled out.