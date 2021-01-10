Browns cleared to play after Sunday COVID-19 testing

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have cleared the final COVID-related hurdle between them and Sunday night’s playoff game against the Steelers.

That hurdle was Sunday morning point-of-care testing to ensure there were no new positive results among the group that traveled to Pittsburgh for the game. According to multiple reports, those Mesa tests all came back negative and the game will proceed as planned.

Positive tests from last week and earlier this week will leave the team shorthanded on the field and on the sideline.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive line coach Bill Callahan, assistant line coach Scott Peters, tight ends coach Drew Petzing, and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard will not be in attendance. Left guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, and cornerback Denzel Ward will not play.