Browns have one last hurdle before getting final clearance to play

Pay no attention to those tweets saying clearance already have been given to the Browns to play tonight in Pittsburgh. They are based on the fact that Saturday’s COVID-19 samples sent to an outside lab for testing came back negative.

There’s still one more hurdle to clear before the Browns get the green light. Sunday’s on-site Mesa testing must return no positives. Currently, that testing is happening.

Mesa testing refers to an on-site PCR process that is far superior than the point-of-care antigen tests that the league used earlier this year. Assuming there are no positives, the Browns-Steelers game will proceed.

If there are positives, that opens a new can of worms. Hopefully, that can will remain sealed.