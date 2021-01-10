Browns stunning Steelers early, take 14-0 lead

Getty Images

Which team only practiced once this week?

The Steelers are off to a sloppy start and the Browns have taken advantage, going up 14-0 just over five minutes into the first quarter.

After Pittsburgh’s disastrous high first snap that resulted in a Cleveland touchdown, the Browns got a takeaway when M.J. Stewart picked off Ben Roethlisberger on the following drive. Stewart also had an interception in last week’s Browns in over the Steelers, though that one came off Mason Rudolph.

Cleveland didn’t take long to get in the end zone, as quarterback Baker Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry over the middle with a short pass on third-and-4. Landry did the rest, taking the pass 40 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

The Browns are missing several players and coaches due to COVID-19 protocols, including head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland didn’t practice until Friday during the week.