Dave Ziegler will remain with Patriots, out of Broncos G.M. search

Getty Images

One name can be scratched off the list of candidates to be the next General Manager of the Denver Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position. He interviewed with the Broncos on Saturday and worked for the team for a couple of years early in his career.

Ziegler’s decision comes after Nick Caserio left the Patriots to become the Texans’ General Manager. His decision to stay put was likely influenced by a bigger role in the team’s personnel department now that Caserio has moved on to Houston.

Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton have also interviewed with the Broncos.